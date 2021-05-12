Helping traumatized children and teens in the community

MONTROSE, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Children’s Advocacy Center of Susquehanna and Wyoming Counties provides a variety of services to help traumatized, young people in the community.

The center focuses on children who have been negatively affected by such things as teen violence, domestic violence, and physical and sexual abuse.

It also provides counseling for kids who’ve witnessed a homicide. The child undergoes a forensic interview which is observed by law enforcement and Children & Youth Services.

Counseling typically lasts 3 to 4 months to help the traumatized child overcome this deeply troubling event.

