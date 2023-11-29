WAPWALLOPEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As many bundle up at home during these cold days, others don’t have a warm place to go. A program in Luzerne County works to make sure they have the necessities to survive.

Wilkes-Barre is still in a Code Blue, giving the homeless a warm place to stay between 9:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., but what happens when they leave in the morning?

28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci Spoke with a Luzerne County man who made it his mission to answer that question.

For the last two years, Paul Nichols of the Justin Tyme Outreach Program has been spending his Sundays with the homeless population in Luzerne County, but he’s doing more than keeping them company.

“People think I’m crazy, I spend my Sundays sitting down with the homeless, having fun because they’re people too. They’re everyday people caught in a bad spot,” Nichols told 28/22 News.

Nichols began the Justin Tyme Outreach Program with his daughter after his brother and son died from a fentanyl overdose.

They decided to help those who are going through a rough part of life by giving them necessities such as food, clothes, and even Narcan to prevent overdoses. Nichols named the program after his late son.

“It’s named Justin Tyme because that was his name and it just seemed to fit. Like we show up just in time for some of them,” Nichols explained.

Nichols shows up week after week, preparing the homeless for the frigid nights, but he couldn’t do it without the help and donations from the community, filling his shed to the brim.

“Luzerne County definitely is the valley with a heart. A lot of people helping us, I have a lady that actually makes sandwiches for them, soups for them. I have another lady that makes blankets for them, crochets them,” Nichols added.

“It takes her 40 hours to make one. She donates me a couple of these a week,” Nichols said.

The program not only helps those without a roof over their head but is a weekly reminder to Nichols that anyone can end up in their shoes.

“The necessities that make you feel human that we take for granted every day, and these people really not only need it but are so appreciative of it. All of us are only a step away from where they’re at and it humbles you, it really does,” Nichols continued.

The best way to donate to the Justin Tyme Outreach Program is to head to their Facebook page where they have a number, email, and an Amazon wish list with necessities.