BERWICK, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Berwick Police Department is beginning a program to assist sexual assault survivors.

They are now collecting new sheets for the survivors who often have their own taken away from them to be analyzed for DNA.

The program was pioneered in the area by Robin Massina from Berwick.

