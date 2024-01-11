WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday afternoon, Restored Church in Wilkes-Barre held its monthly food distribution.

The church does the event twice a month on the second and the fourth Thursday of the month. The food is donated to them by CEO Weinberg Food Bank.

Doors open at 3:00 p.m. and they go until they are out of food. All you have to do is register in person or online at their website.

The boxes are filled with foods from almost all the food groups to ensure that people are getting a healthy balanced meal

“It depends on the time but usually about 350, 375. Yeah, it just kind of depends,” said Restored Church volunteer Sheila Bender.

Over one hundred people showed up to Thursday’s drive.

They have been doing this for the past two years after noticing a need within the community.