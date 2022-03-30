DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s almost prom season and for some, spending hundreds on a dress isn’t an option.

But a local event made it possible for young women to look like royalty, without breaking the bank.

Cinderella’s Closet of NEPA hosted its annual ‘Unique Boutique” at Genetti Manor in Dickson City this evening. From dresses to purses and jewelry those who signed up for the boutique got everything they need for prom night for $10 or less per item.

They had more than 1600 dresses in all sizes to choose from ensuring everyone finds that special gown with a perfect fit. Most of the dresses are donated and were worn once or are brand new. The event helps make every girl’s prom night that much more special.

“The ultimate goal is just making everyone feel special, no matter their situation or what they’re facing this is a really affordable way that everyone can feel like cinderella at prom,” said Tiffany Klotz, event chair, Cinderella’s Closet.



“Looking at the prom dresses knowing they’re so cheap and there’s so many and so beautiful,” said Kiera Houseknecht, Millville.



This was their first event since the pandemic started. It was a registration-only boutique and they filled all the available spots.