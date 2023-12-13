CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spreading holiday cheer to families in need is the goal of an organization in Lackawanna County.

Thanks to Catholic Social Services of the Diocese of Scranton Gifts for Kids Program, more than 140 families will be able to get presents for their children to unwrap on Christmas morning.

A distribution event was held Wednesday at Saint Rose of Lima Church in Carbondale.

More than 3,000 toys, along with winter coats, hats, and gloves, were also given out at the event

“We get a bulk of our donations from the Marines for Toys for Tots. We also are so lucky enough to get a bunch of parishes and surrounding areas that donate as well and do giving trees, the angel trees. And then we just get local donations as well,” said Carbondale Catholic Social Services Supervisor Dominique Jordan.

The distribution wrapped up at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday and additional information is available online for more events.