WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The holidays are a time of celebration but also a time of remembering those who are no longer with us.

This can be hard enough for adults to handle, but it’s also important to remember that children experience grief as well.

It can be hard on a child to experience their first or even their fifth Christmas without a loved one. 28/22 News spoke with experts on how children experience grief and how parents or guardians can help them through it while experiencing their own emotions.

“The holidays can bring up a lot of different emotions for family members, especially for children. the adults in the family can experience their own grief but it’s important to remember that children are also experiencing grief,” explained Summer Krochta, Vice President of Programs at Children’s Service Center.

Grief is personal for everyone, even kids and these feelings can come up a lot during the holiday season.

Experts say children can express and experience their grief in many different ways.

Some may experience sadness and isolation, while others may experience agitation and mood swings.

“Sometimes children will express it more with anger because they don’t know how to cope with the emotions,” said Dr. Matthew Berger President of Out-Patient Psychiatric & Counseling Services.

Dr. Berger says children may become angry with family members, or with the person who has passed away.

“And it’s not rational, but the sense of abandonment and leaving especially in a child, also sometimes they don’t fully understand the concept,” says Dr. Berger.

Experts say there are a few ways you can help your child cope with the loss of a loved one during the holidays.

“So to just have special projects, maybe create an ornament, if there was a special meal make sure you do the meal to honor that individual,” added Krochta.

They say it’s also important to make sure children know their feelings are valid.

“You know be open with them and say it’s ok to be mad. it’s ok to grieve it’s ok to be angry at daddy for passing away or not understanding why it’s happening,” continued Dr. Berger.

Lastly, experts say you should let your children know that they’re not alone in their grief.

“This is how a lot of people feel. we’re all dealing with these losses, and at the same time to not minimize that their feelings are theirs and they have a right to them,” said Dr. Berger.

When it comes to helping children cope with grief conversation, community, and compassion are key.