Helping a fellow firefighter after flames destroy his own home

COALDALE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Efforts are underway to help a local firefighter after a fire destroyed his own home.





West Hazleton firefighter Andy Rivera was heading to the fire station Sunday night when his son called him with terrible news.

Rivera, an EMT and lifelong member of the fire department, quickly rushed back to his home in Coaldale to find it engulfed in flames.

All of his family members and pets inside escaped unharmed, but they lost everything. Rivera’s fellow firefighters say he’s known for helping others in their time of need but now they’re working together to help him.

“First, we made sure everybody was safe, everybody made it out. And then we made a pledge at that moment that we were gonna help him move forward in whatever ways possible,” Kyle Kaschak, President & 2nd Assistant Chief, West Hazleton Fire Company.

West Hazleton Fire Company is collecting donations for Rivera and his family. Reporter Madonna Mantione will have more about the effort coming up on Eyewitness News at 11 p.m.