Help Wanted: Luzerne County hosts job fair

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Staffing shortages have become the new normal for many organizations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

Tuesday night an event was held in an attempt to drum up interest and applications for some open jobs in Luzerne County.

Job seekers filled the Luzerne County Courthouse Rotunda Tuesday afternoon. It’s the county’s first career fair since the start of the pandemic.

“We wanted to get the word out there about the county and show what the county has to offer and all the amazing careers that we have here,” said Jessica Beishline, Human Resources Business Partner, Luzerne County.

Dozens came out to network and discuss employment opportunities with representatives from multiple departments.

“I feel like it’s a lot easier trying to come and talk to actual people, rather than looking at like the job descriptions online and stuff like that,” said Helen Minnick, of Ashley.

The event is a chance to learn about jobs from the men and women who work them each day. Many county offices are actively attempting to fill openings, including the Sheriff’s Department and 911.

“We have entry-level positions right now available and with that, it’s just people who have a passion for community service, people who want to promote justice, people who want to assist victims of crime, people who want to make their community better,” explained Lieutenant Joanna Jinks, Luzerne County Sheriff’s Department.

“We really need more telecommunicators. We are a busy county, and we handle the emergency calls for the entire county. We cross-train telecommunicators to take the emergency calls, and also to dispatch and communicate with the emergency responders,” said Angela Czapla, Quality Assurance Supervisor, Luzerne County 911 Department.

County Human Service Agencies, like Children and Youth and Area Agency on Aging, are also looking for new hires.

“Roles that we’re really looking to fill are our caseworker roles. And the caseworkers are kind of our frontline staff. They go out and interact with the families in the community,” said John Alunni, Acting Administrator, Luzerne County Children and Youth.

Head to Governmentjobs for more information about current county job openings.