EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau (PMVB) is looking for volunteers for the region-wide litter pickup day in April.

On Saturday, April 23 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. you can help clean one of the over 20 locations across Wayne, Pike, Monroe, and Carbon counties that make up the Poconos. Volunteers will receive supply kits on the day of the cleanup consisting of trash bags, gloves, safety vests, and other supplies.

After cleaning up, Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau will host an Earth Day Celebration at Pocono Organics where there will be door prizes, free food, beverages, educational activities and more.

Those interested can find the sign up sheet on the PMVB website.