LACKAWANNA STATE PARK, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Spring time weather means flowers and sunshine, but it also marks the arrival of migrating songbirds to northeastern Pennsylvania.

Every spring beginning before sunrise, biologists and ornithologists from the University of Scranton, Penn State Scranton, and Keystone College join forces to study birds at Lackawanna State Park in a process called bird banding.

Bird banding begins by catching wild birds in very fine mist nets. Once removed, a small individually numbered tiny metal or plastic band is attached to the leg of that bird.

“Today was very successful. We got a lot of birds and some blood samples, and we had some visitors out here too and we love that,” said Dr. Meg Hatch of Penn State Scranton.

It is the hope that these birds will be caught again somewhere in the world so that their data measurements can be studied and compared while keeping track of the movements of the life and the history of that bird.

Peak spring migration is currently happening in NEPA, and if you would like to join the team one early morning in the coming days, email Dr. Robert Smith from the University of Scranton at robert.smith@scranton.edu.

