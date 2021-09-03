Help available for those in need as federal unemployment benefits end Saturday

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) is reminding Pennsylvanians that Unemployment Benefit Programs are ending and there are multiple unemployment program resources available to help.

In a press release Friday, PA Department of Labor & Industry Secretary, Jennifer Berrier, reminded Pennsylvanians that the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA), the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC), and Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC) will all end Saturday, September 4.

However, non-unemployment program resources are available to help those impacted by the federal benefits end, the release stated.

“We have been working diligently to transition Pennsylvanians from federal pandemic unemployment benefits to programs that target the specific challenges they are experiencing,” said Secretary Berrier. “I encourage individuals to review the resources we’ve compiled on our website to find programs that can assist them with their specific needs.”

The release says the state’s Unemployment Compensation (UC) program will not be affected by the federal benefit end. But, those who receive UC should be aware, they will see a decrease in their weekly benefit amount up to $300 due to the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Program ending.

Individuals who receive UC should also know, the maximum number of weeks of eligibility for those receiving UC will return back to 26 weeks.

The release states, the Department of Human Services (DHS) is offering a variety of assistance programs such as:

Medicaid

Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP)

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP)

Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP)

Child Care Works (CCW) subsidized child care

Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF)

Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP)

Applications for Medicaid, SNAP, and other public assistance programs can be submitted online at www.compass.state.pa.us. Those who wish to submit paper documents can print them from the website or call over the phone to request an application at 1-800-692-7462 and mail it to your local County Assistance Office (CAO).

L&I also urges unemployed individuals enrolled in programs to take advantage of free jobseeker services offered through PA CareerLink. To schedule an appointment contact your local CareerLink office.