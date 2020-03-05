Heightened security in place for presidential visit

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Heightened security measures and road blocks are in place as the city of Scranton prepares to host President Donald Trump.

The Scranton Police and the city’s fire department have been working with the Secret Service for the past week. Not a lot can be shared but safety for all is their number one priority.

Police Chief Carl Graziano has been through many presidential visits, including candidates. Once again, it is all hands on deck for his department.

“It’s a significant portion of our department,” Graziano told Eyewitness News. “Along with support from the Pennsylvania State Police. They are sending a large contingent personnel.”

University of Scranton and the Lackawanna County Sheriff’s Department are also assisting.

“From the time the president arrives until the time the president leaves, everyone is on edge,” said Graziano.





Security measures, including guard rails, are in place ahead of the presidential visit.

By noon on Thursday, four streets around the Scranton Cultural Center were closed to the public ahead of the Fox News Town Hall.

Meanwhile, half a block from the Cultural Center, it is business as usual at the Scranton Fire Department.

“I’ll add a couple extra personnel today,” said Acting Chief Al Lucas. “Add an extra engine because with street closure and things like that we want to make sure we have no delayed responses.

The fire department continues to stand by for any call that might come through, even with President Trump just feet away.