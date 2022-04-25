EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Gabriel Hernandez Mendez will be sentenced Tuesday in Luzerne County court after he pleaded guilty to homicide by vehicle.

Family and loved ones of 15-year-old Hector Padilla say they have been anxiously awaiting this day.

In June, Mendez hit Padilla with his car, while Padilla was riding his bike on South Poplar Street in Hazleton. Mendez fled the scene and Padilla later died at the hospital.

Mendez turned himself in with the help of a former Hazleton Police Chief-turned Private Investigator about a month later.

Padilla’s family held a vigil on Sunday, where they told Eyewitness News they were not satisfied with the plea deal.

“You’re just thinking about you. So let’s be fair, bring justice for the child that they took away from us. Please. That’s the only thing that we’re asking for. That’s the only thing we have left we need justice,” said Katie Ovalles, Hector’s Aunt.

Mendez will be sentenced at the Luzerne County Courthouse Tuesday at 3:00 p.m.