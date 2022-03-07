Heavy winds collapse part of home in Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A home in Williamsport partially collapsed due to strong winds.

A part of a vacant home in the 700 block of Grace Street in Williamsport has collapsed due to very strong winds.

The Williamsport Police Officer told Eyewitness News the home had been unoccupied when part of the side collapsed.







Police say debris covered the alleyway and hit part of the house next door.

The people who live in the home next door were not required to evacuate as the partial building collapse was not considered a threat.

Officers say no one was injured during the collapse.