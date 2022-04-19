LENOX TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The heavy, wet snow that fell Monday into Tuesday is causing more than just driving problems.





There is a down power line on State Route 92 in Lenox Township which is sparking on the ground. It has created a small fire. There is another down line on State Route 92 which has caused a line of fire through a wooded area.

Fire crews are monitoring both but say they can’t do anything until the power company comes out. A little further down State Route 92, the road is shut down due to a down tree covering the street.