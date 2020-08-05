Heavy rains from tropical storm cause road collapse in Wayne County

HONESDALE, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Tropical Storm Isaias moved through the northeast Tuesday, leaving a small path of destruction.

Around 3 p.m. Tuesday, in Honesdale, a storm drain pipe that runs down Vine Street was overloaded by all the water and burst, causing the side of the road to collapse.

Crews are working Wednesday to clear the rubble and make way for a new storm drain. Work should be completed by Friday. In the mean time the road will be closed between Carroll Street and Commercial Street.

