SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Storms moved through Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania Friday afternoon, and will continue into the evening.

Heavy rains fell near Kane Street and Pittston Avenue in Scranton, overwhelming storm drains in the area. Eyewitness News saw one car stuck in the flood water on Pittston Avenue.







