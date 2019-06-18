Heavy rains cause flash flooding

SPRINGVILLE TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The rain came in heavy Monday night. Susquehanna, Bradford and Wyoming Counties were hit with flash flooding.

Flash flood warnings were issued throughout the morning until the rain passed in the early afternoon. We need an entire month of summer with nothing but sun. Laceyville had their own storm cleanup to deal with, but not far from here in Susquehanna County, creeks and streams filled up quick, closing roads.

High water closed many roads in Susquehanna County. From Auburn to Springville Township.

This summer is going to be ridiculous again,” Rig Maids employee Gabby Burkholder said.

Burkholder is talking about another rainy season. She and two other women are from Jersey Shore near Williamsport cleaning drilling rigs here in the county. Out and about Tuesday, Burkholder says she has seen a lot of water over roadways.

“Washed out roads, rocks all over. Use caution. That’s mostly it,” Burkholder said.

“There’s no like long-term rain. It’s one big rush. I said we had over an inch and a half of rain an hour. It just came all at once in a bucket,” Sally Brozonis of Springville Township said.

White Creek just off of Route 29 was roaring into the afternoon. Brozonis and her husband brought their golf cart to see what damage was left behind.

“It’s washing out the ditches. I said there is a little creek just below us. It never flooded over before and now it keeps washing out,” Brozonis said.

PennDOT was out most of the day in Susquehanna County moving debris to open roads for motorists.

“There is a lot of flooding out here,” Burkholder said.

If this year is anything like last year, we are going to get more rain and flash flooding. As a reminder, turn around, don’t drown.

PennDOT crews out on the road tell Eyewitness News a section of I-81 in Susquehanna County was down to one lane for flooding. On State Route 109 in Lenox, that was closed as high water covered the roadway.

