DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A portion of Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County was shut-down overnight after heavy rains caused a crane to sink into the ground.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the ground eroded near a crane due to the rain. It caused it to sink into the construction zone in Dunmore near the Twin Bridges.

A crane operator was called and the crane was removed from the area. The road is reopen.