Heavy rainfall, flooding concerns in NEPA ahead of Ida

EYEWITNESS WEATHER (WBRE/WYOU) — The remnants of what once was major Hurricane Ida are projected to impact the Northeast starting Wednesday.

We expect rain to develop Wednesday morning and continue, heavy at times through early Thursday morning. The track of the storm is key to our weather.

Much like a winter storm, the track of Ida will determine who gets the heaviest rain. The potential exists for 2-5″ of rain across Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania. Locally higher amounts are possible.





In addition, there will be a sharp cutoff to the northern extent of the heaviest rain. This cutoff could happen across the Endless Mountain with less rain falling.

Since the ground is saturated from recent rain, flash flooding is possible through Thursday. The main concerns are roads, areas of poor drainage, streams, and creeks. We will be watching the Susquehanna and Delaware Rivers, too.

There are multiple flash flood watches in effect through Central and Northeastern Pennsylvania starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday through Thursday.

Considering the track of Ida is a bit uncertain, check back here and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Make an action plan in the event there is some river flooding or if you live in an area that is prone to flooding.

If you run into a flooded road:

Always remember to turn your vehicle around if there is standing water on the roadway. The water is often deeper than it looks. It only takes one foot of rushing water to carry away most cars and two feet to carry awaySUVs and trucks.