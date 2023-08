SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The severe storms that hit Northeastern Pennsylvania on Monday caused some difficult weather to travel in.

In Lackawanna County at 06:51 PM, the Scranton Fire Department and Dunmore Pennsylvania State Police were called to Interstate 81 Northbound near mile marker 185 in Scranton Monday evening.

Crews on scene told 28/22 News a car had hydroplaned on I-81 Northbound. Officials say no one was hurt and the scene was cleared at 7:19 p.m.