POLK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to an incident near Route 209 Tuesday evening reporting a heavy police presence.

According to PSP spokesperson Trooper Anthony Petroski, state police are involved in an active incident taking place on Mill Pond Road in Polk Township in Monroe County.

Troopers say parts of Route 209 are temporarily closed and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) unit is on scene. It’s currently being described by officials as an isolated incident.

This is a developing story and Eyewitness News will provide more details as they become available.