Heavy police presence near Wilkes-Barre convenience store

UPDATE: The Scranton Bomb Squad has arrived at the scene where a man was taken into custody a short time ago.

UPDATE: Just after 1:00pm police took a man into custody outside the store. An officer near the scene said no one was hurt. More on this story on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police responded to the Turkey Hill Minit Mart at the intersection of North Washington Street and George Avenue in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre just before noon on Sunday.





Police had the store surrounded and a man was believed to still be inside. When our Eyewitness News crew arrived they saw what appeared to be Turkey Hill employees exiting the building.

The incident lasted about an hour before a person was taken into custody.