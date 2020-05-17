Breaking News
Standoff over at Wilkes-Barre convenience store
Live Now
Bomb Squad on scene of Wilkes Barre standoff
Coronavirus

Heavy police presence near Wilkes-Barre convenience store

News
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE: The Scranton Bomb Squad has arrived at the scene where a man was taken into custody a short time ago.

UPDATE: Just after 1:00pm police took a man into custody outside the store. An officer near the scene said no one was hurt. More on this story on Eyewitness News at 6pm.

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Police responded to the Turkey Hill Minit Mart at the intersection of North Washington Street and George Avenue in the Parsons section of Wilkes-Barre just before noon on Sunday.

Police had the store surrounded and a man was believed to still be inside. When our Eyewitness News crew arrived they saw what appeared to be Turkey Hill employees exiting the building.

The incident lasted about an hour before a person was taken into custody.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos