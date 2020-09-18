Homicide investigation underway in Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Several Pennsylvania State Police and Wilkes-Barre Police officers are investigating a homicide at 499 South Franklin Street in the Diamond City.

According to a Facebook post from the Wilkes-Barre Police Department, the homicide investigation began early Friday morning when officials responded to a report of multiple gunshots. When they arrived, police say they found an unresponsive man inside the residence.

Police say there does not appear to be any danger to the general public.

A state police forensics unit is also on the scene.











