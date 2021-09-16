Death investigation underway in Wilkes-Barre neighborhood

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heavy state and city police presence could be seen in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay tells Eyewitness News one person has died, but did not release details of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police responded to Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple police vehicles lined the street as they began to investigate. Police tape was seen strewn across the road setting up a perimeter to keep the public back. Willow Street is now closed between Firwood Avenue and Buttonwood Avenue.

A man was seen being taken from a home in handcuffs by police after the incident. Police have not officially said what prompted them to respond to that area of the Diamond City.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they are released.