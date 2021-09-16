Death investigation underway in Wilkes-Barre neighborhood

News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A heavy state and city police presence could be seen in a Wilkes-Barre neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

Wilkes-Barre Police Chief Joe Coffay tells Eyewitness News one person has died, but did not release details of the circumstances surrounding the death.

Police responded to Willow Street in Wilkes-Barre just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

Multiple police vehicles lined the street as they began to investigate. Police tape was seen strewn across the road setting up a perimeter to keep the public back. Willow Street is now closed between Firwood Avenue and Buttonwood Avenue.

A man was seen being taken from a home in handcuffs by police after the incident. Police have not officially said what prompted them to respond to that area of the Diamond City.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the scene and will bring you more details as they are released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Video

More Top Video

Latest Videos