WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is an active, heavy police presence in Wilkes-Barre, Tuesday morning.

Several law enforcement officers and first responders are posted in the area of Sambourne Street in Wilkes-Barre.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say police have the area of Garfield Street and South Main Street blocked off for the public’s safety and the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) is also at the location.

Crews are also reporting Pennsylvania State Police are on the scene with their helicopter.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will keep you updated with the latest as it becomes available.