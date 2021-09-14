Man accused of shooting at police from Clifford Township home

CLIFFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in custody after police say he fired shots at officers responding to a home on Route 247 in Clifford Township Tuesday.







It all started Tuesday morning when police responded to a report of a burglary in the 1600 block of Route 247 in Clifford Township.

Police say when they arrived, 39-year-old Justin Bloxham fired three shots from the home in the direction of the officers.

Multiple police vehicles, fire, EMS, county detectives and the Pennsylvania State Police SERT team surrounded the home and shut down Route 247 near Lakeview Avenue.

After several hours, Bloxham was taken into custody and arraigned at an area magistrate. He is charged with two counts of reckless endangerment and two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure.

Reporter Cody Butler will have more details coming up on Eyewitness News at 5 and 6pm.