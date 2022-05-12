WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There was a heavy police presence at the Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre, Thursday evening.

Eyewitness News crews on scene say at least 11 cop cars from Wilkes-Barre City and Wilkes-Barre Township Police Departments were at the park.

Wilkes-Barre City Police Sgt. Hilpp says officers were called to the park for a fight that grew out of control and one individual was transported to the hospital.









Officers could not comment on anything further as this is an ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.