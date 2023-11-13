WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Heavy police presence is being reported in Wilkes-Barre Monday night.

At about 5:00 p.m., Wilkes-Barre City Police were called to the area of South Welles Street and Midland Court in Wilkes-Barre Monday night for an active investigation.

28/22 News crews previously on scene reported Pennsylvania State Police were also on scene, including their crime scene unit.

There is no word at this time on the nature of the incident and 28/22 News will provide more information as it becomes available.