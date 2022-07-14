NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There is heavy police activity in Nanticoke Thursday afternoon after they say a suspect ran after pulling a gun on an officer, and a CYS worker.

Eyewitness News crews are on the scene where police have a heavy presence in a wooded area, and a state police helicopter is circling above the bridge to Route 11 in West Nanticoke.

Nanticoke police chief stated a suspect pulled a gun on a Nanticoke officer and Children and Youth worker and was able to flee their house and into the woods.





Police were also seen on the banks of the Susquehanna River as they actively search for the wanted suspect.

This is a developing story Eyewitness News will update with the latest as it is released.