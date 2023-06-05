SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An hours-long police stand-off ended Monday evening in Scranton with one man injured as Scranton Police say he is in the hospital recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

It was a potentially dangerous day in a North Scranton neighborhood on Monday after Scranton Police Detectives say they’re investigating an incident involving a man who shot himself outside of his home after an hours-long standoff.

Police swarmed a usually quiet neighborhood in the 1900 block of Clearview Street in Scranton Monday morning. The street was blocked off after investigators received a call around 8:30 a.m. for a gun-related incident at the home.

“Within about 10-15 minutes there had to be about 15-20 police vehicles here. They were running, getting assault weapons, and running down the street,” said Scranton resident, John Howells.

Investigators told Eyewitness News just before 8:30 a.m. officers responded to a distress call at the home on Clearview Street where they made contact with an armed man standing in the driveway, holding a silver firearm.

“We were able to secure the scene and begin negotiations with the man in order to try and de-escalate the situation. The male was extremely agitated,” said Sergeant Nick Hurchick, Scranton Police Department.

Officers with the Scranton Police Department, and the city’s special operations group responded.

Meanwhile, police say four people were evacuated from the man’s residence and everyone on the block was contacted and told to shelter in place.

Just after 12:00 p.m., a single gunshot was heard blocks away.

“There was a single gunshot, the male made the decision to harm himself, and he fired one single gunshot wound and he’s been taken to a local hospital for treatment,” Sgt Hurchick explained.

Officers said the man shot himself in the head, left the house, and began walking in the driveway. As of 12:30 p.m., the suspect had been taken to the hospital, after shooting himself.

“It’s a sad situation that had to happen but nobody else got hurt,” added Howells.

The suspect’s condition is unknown at this time and there is currently no update. No one else was injured and police say charges are pending.