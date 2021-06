PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A large structure fire spread through multiple buildings.





On West Oak Street in Pittston, a fire broke out after 10 p.m. taking down at least one building.

Fire crews are working hard to knock the fire down, as police have Main Street blocked off.







Zach Arthur Facebook page

At this time it is unclear if anyone was inside. Eyewitness News will keep you up to date as more information is released.