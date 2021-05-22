Heavy flames due to structure fire overnight in Pike County

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP, PIKE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) —Multiple crews battled a fire in Pike County near Lake Wallenpaupack, Friday night.
According to the Forest Volunteer Fire Departments Facebook page, it happened around 9 p.m. on Seeley Way, Friday night.
Officials say multiple homes were involved, no word as of now if anyone was injured.
