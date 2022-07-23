EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU)— With near record heat expected again on Sunday, a heat advisory has been issued for multiple Pennsylvania counties. Here are the counties that will be affected.

Columbia, Lackawanna, and Luzerne counties will be in a heat advisory on Sunday, July 24, from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a heat advisory for Bradford, Pike, Sullivan, Susquehanna, Wayne, and Wyoming counties from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. As of right now, these counties have not been issued a heat advisory for Sunday.

Here are some tips from the Eyewitness News weather team on how to stay cool in a heat advisory.

Eyewitness News will update this story if more heat advisories are issued.