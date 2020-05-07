State holds hearing discussing COVID-19 and nursing homes

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The State Aging and Youth Committee is holding a hearing Thursday to examine the state’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic as it pertains to assisting nursing homes and long term care facilities.

Questions and concerns have been raised by nursing homes and advocates for nursing homes that the Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) response had been inadequate, namely when it comes to resources like personal protective equipment (PPE). The highest number of COVID-19 related deaths across the nation and in Pennsylvania are in nursing homes.

State officials are scheduled to testify at the virtual hearing and respond to those concerns. We’ll have more details to come on Eyewitness News at 5pm.