Breaking News
Police Investigate Shooting in Berwick

Hearing set in Arkansas for Hunter Biden paternity case

News

by: Kelly O'Neill

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KNWA) — A hearing has been set in Arkansas for the paternity case tied to the family of a Presidential hopeful.

Lunden Roberts of Independence County, Arkansas, has filed a paternity and child support lawsuit against Hunter Biden, son of former Vice President and 2020 Presidential hopeful Joe Biden.

Roberts claims Hunter Biden is the father of her one-year-old child, and her attorney has ordered Biden to submit a DNA test to determine the paternity.

The motion for DNA testing was extended to October 21.

An interlocutory (temporary) hearing is set for December 2 at the Independence County Courthouse, 192 East Main Street, in Batesville.

In the notice, Biden was notified of his right to be present at the hearing.

Roberts is asking that Biden pay child support, provide health insurance, and equally divide the costs of health-related expenses.

Biden has denied all allegations of paternity.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos