WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) 18-year-old Zien Council is set to have a preliminary hearing at 1:00pm to answer to homicide charges in the shooting death of 26-year-old Brittany Reynolds on December 17th.

Her family called Wilkes-Barre Police when they did not hear from her for several days.