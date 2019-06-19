Hearing in Harrisburg on Storm Water Fee

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The controversy over stormwater runoff fees is flowing down the river.

A joint hearing is being held in Harrisburg on Wednesday.

Members of the environmental resources and energy and the local government committees are meeting.

They are hearing testimony about fees needed to improve stormwater infrastructure.

Thousands of people in dozens of communities are upset after being told they have to pay the fees.

In the meantime it was announced a bill in the house appropriations committee would double government funding for the fee, offsetting some of the costs.

