WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A couple accused in the death of a 19-month-old toddler was in court Friday to face several counts during a preliminary hearing in Luzerne County court.

26-year-old James Kasisky and 25-year-old Valentina-Varela Luis are charged with involuntary manslaughter, endangering the welfare of a child, and reckless endangerment.

The prosecution brought forward three witnesses; a firefighter with EMS who was at the house the night the death of the toddler was discovered, the Luzerne County Coroner, and the primary Pennsylvania State Police investigator for the case.

Investigators say the parents did not check on the child for nearly 26 hours.

Officials said the cause of death was dehydration and metabolic imbalance as a result of neglect.

The autopsy report revealed the baby’s stomach was nearly empty, minus some liquid.

Each witness described the room that the child was found in as being very hot and dry. While they could not recall an exact temperature, they estimated it was about 70 degrees.

They also described the child’s eyes as being sunken in and her fingertips were nearly black. The child was found wearing long-sleeved clothing with mats in her hair.

Witnesses also did not recall seeing any active baby monitors in the home.

The mother of the child declined to comment Friday after the hearing but was very vocal when she was arrested.

“Do you have anything to say about what happened?” Eyewitness News I-Team Reporter Andy Mehalshick asked.

“Yeah, her father, that’s what [expletive] happened,” Luis replied.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on Monday.