WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A hearing was held Tuesday in Luzerne County court to determine if Alan Meyers, who is accused of killing 17-year-old Kassadey Matulevich in August of 2022, will continue to be charged as an adult or will have his charges transferred to juvenile status since he was 17 at the time of the incident.

A sea of purple filled a Luzerne County courtroom in support of the victim, Kassadey Matulevich.

In Tuesday’s hearing, the defense brought forward two witnesses on behalf of Alan Meyers, who is currently facing charges of criminal homicide as an adult.

Tuesday in court, The defense witnesses stated that Meyers was a good student who got caught up with the wrong crowd. This crowd led him into a path of drugs, alcohol, and other poor behaviors.

The defense went on to say that he would benefit from the rehabilitation treatments that come along with being charged as a juvenile as opposed to an adult.

The commonwealth witness argued opposingly saying that based on his evaluation, Meyers was not in need of this rehabilitation treatment.

Judge Vough will take all of the evidence presented today under consideration and will have a decision within the next few days and 28/22 news will continue to keep you updated on the story.