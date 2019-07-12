Healthy Eating Through Art

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Obesity affects nearly 14-million children in the United States. So one local summer camp is replacing the pizza with fresh fruits and veggies. Eyewitness News Reporter Anja Whitehead has more from Lackawanna County.

The statistics on obesity are shocking. That’s why Spirited Art is looking to teach kids healthier habits at their Farm to Easel Summer Camp.

“It’s really important for kids because these days there are so many negative foods out there that they can choose from. Like lots of sugary fat so it’s important to introduce them to taste that they are going take into their adult life,” explained Katherine Geve, Clarks Summit.

The kids get a hands on education they will not forget.

“Kids are experiencing new vegetables, experiencing new techniques for cooking and these are all things they can take home and hopefully eat a little bit healthier than before they came. When the cooking is done, they create a painting the students can hang in their kitchen for a healthy eating reminder every day”, Katharine Schkloven owner of Spirited Art

“You get to make stuff (food) and then you get to paint it. Which is really nice because then you can always have a reminder like oh remember that time I made mango ice cream? That was so awesome,” said Elizabeth Henkels, 12-year-old

The lessons are not lost on the kids.

“You can grow properly, and stuff like that with all the healthy vegetables and you don’t gain weight and everything,” said Catalina Matthies, 11-Year-Old

So they can get creative in the kitchen and canvas.

“We’re putting together a lot of color pallets there (salsa) and color pallets on the paintings,” said Katharine Schkloven.

The Next “Farm To Easel Camp” Will Be Held The Week Of August 5th.