Healthcare provider warns that scheduling multiple vaccine appointments affects other people’s access

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A healthcare provider and Lackawanna County officials are sending a warning to people who schedule several appointments to receive a COVID vaccine which is causing a backlog.

That backlog is blocking others from receiving a vaccine. Officials want people to be patient as the demand overshadows the supply.

The Wright Center for Community Health in Scranton vaccinates 750 people per day. That’s around 3,000 a week.

“Which is a huge amount of vaccines that we’re giving out. Last week we decided to internalize the efforts and prioritize Wright Center established patients to get the vaccine,” said Dr. Jignesh Sheth M.D., chief medical officer at The Wright Center for Community Health.

Dr. Sheth says at times, patients never show for their appointment and leave a gap in the center’s vaccination rollout.

“We have never wasted any dose of vaccine,” he says.

With first dose no shows, medical workers are left scrambling filling schedules last minute — making calls to patients who are scheduled the following day or looking at their own list of eligible patients who are not scheduled.

“We do that at least two hours before the clinic closes. We go through the number of patients coming in, how many doses are left. We do a tally and every nurse is trained to do that,” said Dr. Sheth.

“The county is asking that they just stick to one appointment,” said Lackawanna County Chief of Staff Brian Jeffers.

Jeffers wants county residents who are eligible to sign up while being respectful of others.

“If they have been on multiple appointment lists and they do get the vaccine then we are asking them to cancel those other appointments so that someone else who is waiting can get on that list,” he said.

Jeffers tells Eyewitness News the county is working on a phone bank for residents to set up appointments as the county looks to streamline that process with healthcare providers. That could be launched in the coming weeks.