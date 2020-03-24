Healthcare provider in Schuylkill County offering drive-thru testing

FRACKVILLE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Social distancing may be difficult to maintain when you need to go to the doctor’s office, but a Schuylkill County clinic is making sure they can still check you out and prevent the spread of COVID-19.



Cornerstone is keeping their waiting rooms clear. You don’t even have to get out of your car to be seen.



It’s not your typical sight. A medical assistant from Cornerstone Coordinated Health Care examining a patient right from their car.



“You don’t have to leave your car. You don’t come into a waiting room. You don’t get exposed to anyone who is possibly sick. You’re not in that risky environment,” said Dr. James Greenfield, medical director of Cornerstone Coordinated Health Care.



Your vitals will be checked by a medical assistant before seeing the primary care provider. Both will be suited up with gloves, face masks and goggles.



It may not be a flawless solution, but it gets the job done as we try to flatten the curve on this virus.



“I get at least an idea of what’s happening. And it helps guide me in how to take care of our patients.”



Dr. Greenfield reminds us, COVID-19 is a cold virus and should be treated as one. But we don’t want to put others with compromised immune systems at risk. Even though it may be a scary time, medical professionals are on the front line to serve.



“We are going no place. You don’t have to be afraid. We’re not going to run away. We signed on for healthcare. And this is the same time that we need to step up.”



The drive-thru medicine is by appointment only. You can call their main number to get directions on how to make that appointment.



Cornerstone Coordinated Health Care is also providing telehealth at both their facilities in Frackville and Ashland.



To schedule an appointment, you can call 570-794-6123.