Healthbeat: Why does the COVID vaccine have two doses?

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — If you’re considering getting the current COVID-19 vaccine once you’re eligible and it’s available to you, you might wonder why two doses are recommended.





Experts say the first shot can provide more than 50% protection while the booster shot that follows a few weeks later increases protection to more than 90%. Geisinger Director of Infectious Diseases Stan Martin, MD says the second shot may trigger symptoms of mild illness which indicates your immune system is working to provide protection from COVID-19.

