Healthbeat: The ‘heartfelt’ impact CPVT has on a seven-year-old and his family

TAYLOR, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — When seven-year-old Liam Martin of Taylor fainted unexpectedly in front of his parents last June, parents Chris & Stephanie Martin did what most parents would do and took him to his pediatrician for an evaluation.

Their pediatrician referred them to Geisinger Pediatric Cardiologist, Shuping Ge, MD.

Dr. Ge recommended a heart monitor to track Liam’s rhythm which resulted in a diagnosis of Catecholaminergic Polymorphic Ventricular Tachycardia or CPVT.













CPVT is a rare and potentially life-threatening arrhythmia. Once diagnosed, Liam was sent for a procedure targeting the nerves that were causing the cardiac chaos and signaling his heart to beat faster.

The surgery, last September, went well and Liam is now on medication to help manage his arrhythmia.

