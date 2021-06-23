Healthbeat: Susquehanna County man undergoes open-heart surgery, shares story of aortic dissection diagnosis

KINGSLEY, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE 28/WYOU 22 EYEWITNESS NEWS) — A Susquehanna County man is lucky to be alive after needing to undergo complex, open-heart surgery this past spring.







Walter Singer of Kingsley, a retired mechanic, suffered a sharp pain in his neck in early April after weeks earlier experiencing difficulty eating and a feeling of indigestion.

What he didn’t realize was that he was suffering from an aortic dissection — a life-threatening condition when the inner layer of the aorta tears and causes blood to pool in the heart.

Singer went to the Emergency Department at Geisinger Community Medical Center in Scranton where he was diagnosed and underwent life-saving surgery to repair his damaged aorta. Singer has since recovered and is getting back to the life he knew before his brush with death.

WBRE 28/WYOU 22 Eyewitness News Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will share Singer’s story on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.