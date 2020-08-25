Healthbeat: Side effects of mask wearing and how you can avoid them

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — We’ve been strongly encouraged to wear face masks as a safety measure during the coronavirus crisis but wearing those masks are now linked to another problem: “mask mouth,” a new term coined by dentists.

Wearing masks can cause everything from bad breath to cavities.

The problem is a buildup of bacteria in dry mouths since many people tend to breathe through their mouths while wearing a mask.

Dr. Nicholas Rizzo from Electric City Dentistry says there is a solution to mask mouth that doesn’t require ditching your mask.

