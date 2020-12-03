Healthbeat: Senior isolation poses serious health concern

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Senior isolation is a serious health concern, especially during the holidays and this year as COVID keeps families apart.

It magnifies the importance of choosing a health plan wisely as the December 7 open enrollment deadline for Medicare quickly approaches. Some plans offer physical and social benefits which are not included in other plans.





70-year-old Bette Wood did her homework to find the right health coverage fit. It provides her the physical and social benefits she needs which she says have been life-changing.

Reporter Mark Hiller will have more in tonight’s Healthbeat on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.