Healthbeat: Report shows NEPA ranks among worst locations for allergies

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Spring isn’t the only season on the horizon. Allergy season traditionally begins in March. A recent report ranks northeastern Pennsylvania as one of the worst locations in the U.S. for allergy sufferers.







Board Certified Allergist Raymond Khoudary, MD is ready for a big influx of patients who may require allergy medication injections. He says what makes northeastern and central Pennsylvania so beautiful is what makes it so bad for spring allergy sufferers.

Budding trees, plants and grass can trigger miserable symptoms including itchy eyes, runny nose and sneezing and headaches. Dr. Khoudary says one of the keys to avoid symptoms is to take preventative measures.

Healthbeat reporter Mark Hiller will have more on dealing with allergies in NEPA on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.